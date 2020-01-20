Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Diana Siegel Lipshultz

Diana Siegel Lipshultz

Mequon - (nee Malkin) of Mequon, died January 20, 2020. She was 96 years old. Her death followed a short illness. Born in Marinette, Wisconsin on October 9,1923, she attended high school in Crystal Falls, Michigan. After graduating she attended business school in Milwaukee. She worked as a secretary at A.O. Smith. Diana volunteered her time helping B'nai B'rith, Beth El Synagogue, Beth Israel synagogue and the Jewish Home. Diana always had a smile on her face. She selflessly took great pride in helping others and was always available to lend a hand to anyone who was in need. She was a well-known wonderful baker who was twice a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake-Off. She generously gifted her home baked goods to many people which gave her great pleasure throughout her lifetime including recently.

Survivors include her children Sharon (Steve Picus) Siegel, Cheryl (Mark Gajewski) Siegel-Gajewski, Rise' (Larry Routenberg) Routenberg, as well as 6 grandchildren, Sasha, Jake, Leah, Melissa, Evan and Robin and 3 great-grandchildren, Tiziano, Sebastian and Juliette.

Services were held Tuesday. Memorials may be made to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
