Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1619 Washington St
Grafton, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1619 Washington St.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Grafton - Of Grafton, January 31, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Blaubach. Loving mom of Anthony (James) Caputa, Maria (Chad) Cooke, Peter (Lisa) Caputa, Vince (Nettie) Caputa, Lucy (Jerry) Laabs, Nick (Tina) Caputa, and Paul (Sue) Caputa. Dear step-mom of Rebecca, Renee, and Ryan (Fran) Blaubach. Proud grandma of Colt, Sage, Jaden, Joshua, Jordan, Carly, Kate, Monica, Mia, Becca, Rachel, Nathan, Tony, Mitchell, Abbie, Thomas, and Sarah. Great-grandma of Chase, Chloe, Parker, Bennett, and Tucker. Cherished sister of Doris Krumpltisch, the late Durand Damask, Michael Damask, and Cindy Damask. Further survived by her former husband and good friend, Carl Caputa, many other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. The family will receive friends and relatives, on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
