Diane C. Pischke (nee Heiderich)Passed peacefully on Thurs., Nov. 26, 2020, with family by her side at the age of 55. Loving wife of David D. Pischke. Cherished mother of Heather and Stephanie Pischke. Proud grandma of Arianna Berg and Kendra Wheelock. She is further survived by her parents Wayne and Gail Heiderich; brothers, Gene (Tammy) and Mark (Jill) Heiderich; mother-in-law, Mary (the late Daniel) Pischke; other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 18th from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Memorial Service at the Funeral Home. COVID-19 restrictions do apply. Please see our website for more details.