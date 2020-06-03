Diane Choinski
Milwaukee - Choinski, Diane (Wage)
On May 15, 2020 a beautiful spring afternoon Diane, age 60 entered Heaven holding her daughter Heather's hand. Diane passed away peacefully at Sunrise Health Services where she was a resident for 5 and a half years leaving behind all who mourn to enjoy everlasting eternal life. She now is walking, dancing, and healthy again with those who have gone before her.
Diane was born to Mildred (Esch) and Richard Wage in West Allis, WI on August 13, 1959 joining two older brothers, Doug and David. She showed tremendous strength from birth on while undergoing significant medical issues that ultimately played a role in her career path of nursing. Her perseverance, smile in adversity, and wonderful soul carried through her entire life. She always asked how you were doing first, caring more about you than herself. Her quiet, laid-back disposition was evident until the end.
Diane attended West Allis Nathan Hale High School and graduated in 1977. Diane continued her education and graduated from Averno College with a degree in nursing in 1981. She embarked on her RN career at St. Francis Hospital for 28 years, primarily in the Emergency Room but also: Telemetry, Intensive Care Unit, and IV Specialist.
Diane met Roger, fell in love, and they were married on October 14, 1988 at Lutheran Memorial Church. Two beautiful daughters quickly joined the family; Nicole and Heather. Their home was a happy, welcoming, and fun setting. Diane was the "rock" of the family, but also a tremendous host, cook, wife, mother, and neighbor. As a child, Diane so enjoyed her times vacationing in Hayward, Wisconsin, where her birthday was celebrated each year. Later on, her own family and friends vacationed each summer in Waupaca, danced on top of picnic tables to Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows at Summerfest, and held countless barbecues. Diane was also happy to add two rescue cats to the family, Snickers and Patch. Which in turn solidified her daughter's love for these furry friends.
Following her husband's stroke in August of 2006, Diane became the chief caregiver and primary parent. When her own medical crisis occurred on October 1st, 2009 nothing was ever the same. The stroke left her physically disabled. However, the stroke didn't take away her goofy sense of humor, her wit, her laugh, and her capacity to love and care for those near and dear to her; which knew no bounds. She especially continued her love of music and reading (audio books) which often brightened her day. Roger and Diane spent 16 months together sharing the same room at Sunrise Health Services until he passed away August 21, 2018. Both are now watching out for us here on earth.
Special Thanks goes to the 2nd Floor staff (Nurses, CNAs', Social Workers, Activity Coordinators, and many others) caring for Diane over the past five and a half years at Sunrise Health Services. Your compassion, dedication, and care towards Diane was noticed and greatly appreciated. You have become family to us.
Special Thanks goes to St. Croix Hospice staff for caring for Diane over the past few months.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Richard Wage; her husband Roger and brother David Wage; In-Laws Renee and Arthur Choinski. She is survived by her daughters Heather Choinski; Nicole Loftus and husband Tim; grandchildren Nora and Timothy; brother Douglas Wage and his wife Carol; nephew Joel Wage and wife Carrie; niece Sara Sherman and husband Jason; sister-in-law Maribeth and husband Richard Dettlaff; Karen, Daniel, and Scott Kamlah; and lifelong friends.
Diane will be interned alongside her husband Roger at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in a private ceremony. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane can be made to Sunrise Health Services Activity Department. Tributes and word of condolence can be left at www.josephesass.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.