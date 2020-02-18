|
|
Diane Ebly
(Nee Jablonski) Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, at age 85. Reunited with her husband Ronald. Loving mother to Elizabeth (Daniel) Adamski. Proud grandmother to Amanda (Chris) Torres and Ryan (Lauren) Adamski. Sister to David Jablonski. Survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
Diane went to Notre Dame High School and was a graduate of Alverno College. She was an active member of The Christ Child Society, Welcoming Friends, and Young at Heart.
Thank you to AngelsGrace for the love and wonderful care given to Diane.
Visitation at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., on Thursday, February 27, from 10:30-11:45AM. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Private committal at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christ Child Society or Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020