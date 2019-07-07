|
|
Schmidt, Diane H. (Nee Lochbaum) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Age 75 years. Beloved wife of Neil. Loving mother of David R. and Mark J. Schmidt. Loving daughter of the late Marcel and Anna Lochbaum. Dear sister of Kathy (the late Don) Hink and the late John Lochbaum. Sister-in-law of Sandra (Dick) Schmidt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christ King Church (2604 N. Swan Blvd) 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Retired employee of Mount Mary College. Volunteer at Knights of Columbus and other organizations. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019