|
|
Werle, Diane J. Passed away May 24, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Daughter of Catherine and the late Donald Werle. Sister of Donna (Steve) Hernsheim. Aunt of Kristin Colle and Melissa (Aaron) Konieczny. Great aunt of Lucas and Mila Konieczny. Loving friend and mentor to countless others. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday May 31, 2019 at Good Hope Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery office.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019