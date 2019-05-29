Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Werle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane J. Werle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Diane J. Werle Notice
Werle, Diane J. Passed away May 24, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Daughter of Catherine and the late Donald Werle. Sister of Donna (Steve) Hernsheim. Aunt of Kristin Colle and Melissa (Aaron) Konieczny. Great aunt of Lucas and Mila Konieczny. Loving friend and mentor to countless others. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday May 31, 2019 at Good Hope Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery office.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline