Diane Joyce Ritzow
Diane Joyce Ritzow

Franklin - Diane Joyce Ritzow (nee Beier) of Franklin found peace July 23, 2020, at the age of 78. Loving mother of Randy (Jodie) Ritzow of Franklin, and Allen (Maria) Ritzow of Oak Creek. Proud Grandma of Spencer Ritzow, Jensen Ritzow, Bobby Widenski, and Amanda (Ryan) Wallis. Great grandmother to Maddie and Blake Wallis. Further survived by her brother Gary Beier and sister Marilyn Beier. Diane was preceded in death by her mother Virginia and father Ralph. Diane was a retiree of Krones, Inc. Diane loved to read and shop. A small private family memorial to be held with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to any animal rescue of your choice is appreciated.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
