Diane June Recard
Elkhorn - 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15 surrounded by her husband, Harold and her two sons, Jason and Andrew. Born on May 2, 1945 in York, PA. Preceded in death by her parents, Myrl and Madge Sullivan.
Diane was incredibly strong and battled diabetes and kidney disease for a number of years. She was an avid reader and educated herself on diabetes, kidney disease and the human body. Her will power and perseverance shined through as she fought mightily against the diabetes and kidney disease for the past 15 years.
As hard as Diane worked to fight back her ailments, she was just as committed to having a successful career and being an amazing wife and mother. Diane worked in the health care industry most of her career helping to manage various assisted living and specialized care facilities building strong teams and developing deep loyalty with all of her co-workers everywhere she worked.
Diane never put herself first, it was never about her but about her family. Diane was singularly focused on how she could help others be the best they could be. She was always giving herself to improve others and to find the best in others and be a positive influence on their lives.
She worked tirelessly, often going to work very early in the morning, so she could actively participate in her sons' schooling and education. One of Diane's favorite things about being a mom was watching both the boys play soccer through their college years. As her sons started their own families, Diane's endless love and caring naturally extended to her four grandchildren.
Diane was also an amazing life partner to her husband, Harold. Married for 52 years, Diane was Harold's best friend and his confidante. Above all, Diane and Harold shared a love for life. They also shared a love for reading, often times parking at picturesque locations in Wisconsin to enjoy a good book on a sunny afternoon. Diane and Harold also shared a love for movies and, most importantly, family and simply being together.
Diane is survived by her husband, Harold and her two sons, Jason (Gwen) and Andrew (Carrie); and by her grandchildren, Max, Isabelle, Hayden and Meredith; and by her sister Judy (Ron) George.
Private Services were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.