Kopacz, Diane Age 74, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerome. Loving mother of Donna, Walter and Jennifer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Diane was a former employee of Delco Electronics and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin. No formal funeral services will be held. Entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park on Friday, meeting at the funeral home at 1pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019