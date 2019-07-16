Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Entombment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Diane Kopacz


1944 - 2019
Diane Kopacz Notice
Kopacz, Diane Age 74, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerome. Loving mother of Donna, Walter and Jennifer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Diane was a former employee of Delco Electronics and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin. No formal funeral services will be held. Entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park on Friday, meeting at the funeral home at 1pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019
