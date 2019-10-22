Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. (Kaminski) Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane L. (Kaminski) Hanson Notice
Diane L. Hanson (nee Kaminski)

Age 56, passed away October 10, 2019

Proceeded in death by parents, Jacob and Geraldine Kaminski and by brothers Michael and Thomas Voit, Dean and David Kaminsky. Loving mother of Joshua and Jenna (James) Hanson. Grandmother of Justice. Also survived by siblings Patricia (Mike) Wepking, John Voit, Marian (Mark) Owens, Daniel Kaminski, and Dawn (Dennis) Derouin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be on October 26th at ST. Florian Church, 1210 S. 45th ST., Milwaukee, WI. At 11:00 am. Reception to "celebrate life" follow at Friends Bar, 5614W. Forest Home Ave. Milwaukee, WI. At 1:00 pm



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline