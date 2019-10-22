|
|
Diane L. Hanson (nee Kaminski)
Age 56, passed away October 10, 2019
Proceeded in death by parents, Jacob and Geraldine Kaminski and by brothers Michael and Thomas Voit, Dean and David Kaminsky. Loving mother of Joshua and Jenna (James) Hanson. Grandmother of Justice. Also survived by siblings Patricia (Mike) Wepking, John Voit, Marian (Mark) Owens, Daniel Kaminski, and Dawn (Dennis) Derouin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be on October 26th at ST. Florian Church, 1210 S. 45th ST., Milwaukee, WI. At 11:00 am. Reception to "celebrate life" follow at Friends Bar, 5614W. Forest Home Ave. Milwaukee, WI. At 1:00 pm
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019