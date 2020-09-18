1/
Diane L. Kamin
Diane L. Kamin

Colgate - Diane L. Kamin went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after a recent diagnosis of inoperable cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on September 20, 1939. The faith bestowed by the Holy Spirit at her baptism remained Diane's anchor in life through daily devotions and weekly Bible study and worship.

Diane is survived by her husband, Donald Kamin; children: Jeffrey Kamin (Sarah), Kathleen Kamin (fiancé John Gregor), Sheryl Zirbes (James), and Laura Manke (David); grandchildren: Kimberly Kamin, Maria Duffrin (Victor), Aaron Kamin (Lauren), Ryan Kamin (Macailah), Mikayla Zirbes, Nathan Zirbes, and Morgan Marie Manke; great-grandchildren: Coraline Kamin and Baby Duffrin; her dear brother Frederick Bauers (Margie); cousins, nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Martin & Marguerite Bauers (nee Kurth), her dear sister Susan Barr (formerly Zimmermann), and great-grandson Liam Kamin.

Please view the full obituary at www.schmidtandbartelt.com. A private service will be held due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to KingdomWorkers.com, WELS Lutherans for Life (www.alife2.com), or Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, Wis. (www.Bethlehem-wels.org).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
