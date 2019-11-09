|
Diane L. Paprocki (nee Helestrom)
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 7, 2019, age 62 years. Beloved wife of Gordon J. Jr. Dear mother of Andrea (Scott) Whitford, Ben (Allison) and the late Adam Paprocki. Loving grandmother of Preston, Bree, Landon and Eva. Dear sister of Debra (Gary) Clemetson, Gail (Bjorn) Gudmestad, and Katrina (Antonio) Escobedo. Cherished daughter of the late Clifford and Patricia Helestrom. Dear daughter-in-law of Gordon Sr., and Kathleen Paprocki. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 9 AM at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Retired employee of Froedtert Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bichon & Little Buddies Rescue appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019