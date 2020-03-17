|
Diane L. (nee Blanchard) Paprocki
Coloma - Diane L. Paprocki (nee Blanchard), age 65, died suddenly, March 14, 2020. Diane attended Greenfield High School graduating in 1972. After graduation, she worked at Northwestern Mutual for several years until her retirement in 2009. Survived by husband, Raymond Paprocki; three daughters, Julia (Troy) Oleson, Stacy (Dave) Zupancic, Marie Paprocki; grandchildren, Joshua, Carter, Sophia, Destiny, Evan and Brody; her siblings, Duane and David Blanchard; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. Due to COVID-19 Virus, private family services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptish Church, West Allis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020