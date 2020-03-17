Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Paprocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. (Blanchard) Paprocki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane L. (Blanchard) Paprocki Notice
Diane L. (nee Blanchard) Paprocki

Coloma - Diane L. Paprocki (nee Blanchard), age 65, died suddenly, March 14, 2020. Diane attended Greenfield High School graduating in 1972. After graduation, she worked at Northwestern Mutual for several years until her retirement in 2009. Survived by husband, Raymond Paprocki; three daughters, Julia (Troy) Oleson, Stacy (Dave) Zupancic, Marie Paprocki; grandchildren, Joshua, Carter, Sophia, Destiny, Evan and Brody; her siblings, Duane and David Blanchard; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. Due to COVID-19 Virus, private family services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptish Church, West Allis.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline