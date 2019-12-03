Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Elmbrook Church Chapel
777 N. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Elmbrook Church Chapel
777 N. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
(nee Foti) Born to Eternal Life December 3, 2019, age 64 years. Beloved wife of Michael. Dear mother of Katie (Brian) Rekoske, Becky (Tim) Muenzenberger and Jenny (Nick) Abild. Loving sister of Tony (Marge) Foti, Sue Foti, Jim (Bev) Foti, Joanne (Wayne) Peterson and Tom (Karen) Foti. Fond sister-in-law of Cathy (Kirby) Wood, Sandy (Dan) Hutchison and Jeanne (Mike) Riopell. Dear daughter-in-law of Doraine (nee Schloemer) and the late Paul Schindler. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Charlotte Zimmer Foti.

Diane was a registered nurse for the City of Wauwatosa Health Department for over 30 years. She was an avid quilter and crafter. Diane was a devoted mother and wife.

Visitation Friday, December 6, from 1-2:45 PM at Elmbrook Church Chapel, 777 N. Barker Rd., Brookfield, followed by a Funeral Service at 3 PM and a dinner reception. Private burial Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. Flowers appreciated or if desired, memorials to the Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
