Diane L. Welcomefound peace on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 88. She is now reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Francis Welcome, and their beloved son Michael. She is survived by her loving daughters, Deborah (Thomas Kubusek) Guse, Gail Sommers, and daughter-in-law Tammy Welcome. Proud grandmother of Timothy (Jason) Sommers, Jason (Mary) Guse, and Rebecca (Kevin) Gauger and great grandma "Oma" of Norah and Avery Guse, Kailey, Brayden, and Olivia Gauger. Dear sister of Joan Jones and Nancy LaPorte. Further survived by niece Diana, nephews Doug & David. Preceded in death by parent Raymond and Laura Voss, niece Judi, and brother-in-law Allen.Diane grew up in Milwaukee and Graduated from Washington High School. She met Francis, who was in the Navy, at the USO dance and fell in love. They married in 1954 and spent 54 years enjoying life together being with family, friends, and traveling. After her retirement from the US Bank, they spent several years as snow birds in Arizona. Diane was very active at St. Marks Episcopal Church in South Milwaukee, where she was treasurer and on altar guild for many years. She was a girl scout leader and volunteered at Human Concerns, was a member of the Jaycees and the South Milwaukee Women's Club. Being with friends, bowling, playing cards, musicals, plays, and reading were things she enjoyed, however spending time with her family was most important to her. She especially loved long afternoons playing games with her grandchildren.We'll love you forever and miss you always, but are comforted knowing you are at peace, smiling and dancing with your sweetheart.A very special thank you for the loving, compassionate care given by the staff of Azura Memory Care of Oak Creek and St. Croix Hospice. Memorials to St. Marks Episcopal Church of South Milwaukee. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.