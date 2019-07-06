|
|
Daley, Diane M. Daley, Diane, M age 69 of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on June 21, 2019 of recently diagnosed stage 4 uterine cancer. She was the cherished sister of Daniel J, Darlene A, Lynette M, and Patrick J (Kathy) Daley. Also survived by a large extended family and many friends. She was the best sister, aunt and friend in the world, everything we could have asked for, and will be missed forever. Her late father John, mother Isabel, and sister Maureen took her hand and walked her home. Diane was an avid world traveler and photographer, and is retired from Children's Hospital. A mass will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday July 13th At Saint Anthony's Catholic Church located at N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2019