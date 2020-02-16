Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Diane M. "Dee" Gillette

Diane M. "Dee" Gillette Notice
Diane "Dee" M. Gillette

West Allis - (nee Lecher) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, February 14, 2020, age 78 years. Beloved wife of Duane Gillette. Dear stepmother of Denise Papapetropoulos. Sister-in-law of Annmarie Tylke, Leeann Tylke and the late Susan Tourtillott. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Former employee of Chocolate House. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020
