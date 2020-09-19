1/1
Diane M. Haas
Diane M. Haas

Wauwatosa - Diane passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at age 83. Diane was born March 24, 1937, in West Allis, WI. She graduated from Pius XI High School in 1954. She worked as a secretary for Highland Park Building & Loan, Schwartzburg Chevrolet, the Wisconsin PGA and the Wisconsin State Golf Association. She and her husband, Gene assisted in conducting the SGAW tournaments for the past 22 years.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Alice (nee Weber) Meyer. She is survived by her husband Gene of 62 years, of Wauwatosa, son Gary and his wife Sandra of New Berlin, grandchildren; Grey of Philadelphia, PA and Callie of NYC, brothers-in-law; Fr. Joseph Haas of Milwaukee, Richard (Kathryn ) Haas of Yonkers, NY, sister-in-law Rosalyn of Wauwatosa, nephew Gregory Haas of Brooklyn, NY and numerous relatives.

Diane and Gene were longtime members of Westmoor Country Club, where she was an active participant with the 9-hole women's club. She had numerous talents and gave her service whenever called upon. She was extremely well liked by everyone who was involved with her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa, from 10-11:45 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
