Diane M. Kellner
Friendship, WI - passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to Henry and Louise (Dekowski) Hug on March 11, 1939 in Milwaukee. She married Robert Kellner on January 13, 1960 and together they had four children. There will be no services held at this time, but condolences can be sent to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com or 1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Red Cross.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020