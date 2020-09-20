Diane M. "Cookie" Schmidt (nee Stemm)Franklin - Of Franklin. Found peace on September 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving wife of Bill for 32 years. Cherished sister of Cheryl (Patrick) Prening, Howard (Christina) Stemm and Rick (Mary) Stemm. Dear sister-in-law Susan (Ronald) Bekken and Mike (Carolyn) Schmidt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Diane was the owner of D's on Humboldt and was a bartender at the Moose Lodge.Diane was a beautiful, loyal and wonderful woman; She will be missed by many, none more than her husband.