1/1
Diane M. "Cookie" (Stemm) Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. "Cookie" Schmidt (nee Stemm)

Franklin - Of Franklin. Found peace on September 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving wife of Bill for 32 years. Cherished sister of Cheryl (Patrick) Prening, Howard (Christina) Stemm and Rick (Mary) Stemm. Dear sister-in-law Susan (Ronald) Bekken and Mike (Carolyn) Schmidt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Diane was the owner of D's on Humboldt and was a bartender at the Moose Lodge.

Diane was a beautiful, loyal and wonderful woman; She will be missed by many, none more than her husband.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Remembering a kind and sweet lady. Thanks for the ice-cream treats and appreciation. You will be missed.
Joe and Brenda A
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved