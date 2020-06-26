Diane Marie Brahm (nee Kosterman)
Menomonee Falls - Our Lord called Diane to Heaven peacefully on June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Jerome for 48 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Jill Werner) Brahm, Karen (John) Hoffman, Susan (Gabe) Diederich, David (Angie) Brahm, Janet (Seth) Willer and Sarah (Dan) Diederich. Dear grandmother of Henry, Gordon and Clara Diederich, Caroline and George Brahm and Colbie and Duncan Willer. Dear sister of Jim Kosterman, Don (Phyllis) Kosterman, Jan (Jake) Jilling, Linda (Bob) Binder and Elaine (Kevin) Schmitt. Further loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was a dedicated and well-loved RN at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for 41 years.
A private family Mass will be held and a celebration of Diane's life will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity of their choice. Masses said in her name are also appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.