Diane Marie (Kosterman) Brahm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie Brahm (nee Kosterman)

Menomonee Falls - Our Lord called Diane to Heaven peacefully on June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Jerome for 48 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Jill Werner) Brahm, Karen (John) Hoffman, Susan (Gabe) Diederich, David (Angie) Brahm, Janet (Seth) Willer and Sarah (Dan) Diederich. Dear grandmother of Henry, Gordon and Clara Diederich, Caroline and George Brahm and Colbie and Duncan Willer. Dear sister of Jim Kosterman, Don (Phyllis) Kosterman, Jan (Jake) Jilling, Linda (Bob) Binder and Elaine (Kevin) Schmitt. Further loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Diane was a dedicated and well-loved RN at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for 41 years.

A private family Mass will be held and a celebration of Diane's life will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity of their choice. Masses said in her name are also appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved