Diane Marie (Stefanski) Golos

Diane Marie (Stefanski) Golos Notice
Diane Marie (Stefanski) Golos

Moravia, IA - Diane Marie (Stefanski) Golos, age 58, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed at her home in Moravia, IA on October 30, 2019. She has left behind her loving husband of 38 years, Thomas, daughters Clarice (Steve) Ellison and Jessica (Jake) Balk, and granddaughter Abigail Ellison. Also survived by her mother Joyce Stys, brother Dan (Jodi) Stefanski and nephews Sam and Matthew Stefanski, and many family members. She is proceeded in death by her father, John Stefanski.

A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home , 7626 W Greenfield Ave in West Allis, on November 22, 2019 at 10AM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
