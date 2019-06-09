|
Miletti, Diane Early the morning of June 1, 2019, Diane Miletti held God's hand firmly and entered eternity. She was a loving Mother to Timothy (Ann) and James (Lori). Sister to JoAnn. Grandmother to: Ryan, Samantha (Joe), Matthew, Michael, Sara and Great-Grammy to four angels. Diane was 74 years young and lived a passionate life surrounded by family and her wonderful friends. She cherished her work volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, a place where she felt she got more than she gave. Although she wasn't fully ready, God called her back home. Per her wishes there will be no service. Share a personal memory of her with a toast and smile - she will be smiling back at you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019