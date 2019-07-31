Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Schlei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane P. Schlei

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane P. Schlei Notice
Schlei, Diane P. (Nee Hansen) Age 81 years, of Menomonee Falls. Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard for 62 years. Loving mother of Monica (Patrick) Kaczor, Keith, Andrea (Timothy) and Matthew (Kristin). Proud grandmother of Shane and Meghan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to St. Camillas Hospice Care, Community Care and Agape. Private family services were held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline