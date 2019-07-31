|
Schlei, Diane P. (Nee Hansen) Age 81 years, of Menomonee Falls. Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard for 62 years. Loving mother of Monica (Patrick) Kaczor, Keith, Andrea (Timothy) and Matthew (Kristin). Proud grandmother of Shane and Meghan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to St. Camillas Hospice Care, Community Care and Agape. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019