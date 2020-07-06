Diane "Dina" Pittlekow
Pewaukee - Diane Clara Pittelkow (nee Sterzinger) passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1944 to Matthew and Verona Sterzinger of West Allis. Devoted wife of Charles for 41 years, residents of both Pewaukee Lake, WI and Fort Myers Beach FL. Beloved by her children Susan Pittelkow, Linda (Russ) Turk, Brian (Margaret) Pittelkow and Diane (John) Salazar. Dear Gammy to Aaron (Noel) Turk, Chelsey Turk, Charles Salazar, Kaitlin Pittelkow, Nicholas Salazar and Jeanette Pittelkow. Loving sister of Donna (Wayne) Goodwin, Ervin (Laurie) Sterzinger, Paul (Julia) Sterzinger and Ralph (Ann) Sterzinger. Diane is further survived by special cousins Kathy Meyer and Sr. Leanne Herda, SSSF, special nieces Laura Pittelkow and Sarah Sterzinger other nieces, nephews and family and friends.
Diane, Dina, Mom, Gammy….was good to everyone she knew, loved Christ, loved her family, and will be dearly missed.
The Pittelkow/Sterzinger families would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage court Waukesha and Brighton Hospice for their loving attention and tender care provided to Diane.
A Gathering will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280N2101 Prospect Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072, from 10 AM until 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Private family burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family deeply appreciates Memorials be given to St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or the charity of your choice
.