Diane R. Grabowski
Diane R. Grabowski

Milwaukee - Found peace on June 7, 2020 at the age of 77. Dear sister of Joan (Robert) Giesfeldt. Beloved aunt of Lynn (David) Fugina, Victor (Traci) Seymour, Patricia (Richard) Reck and Jackie (the late Bobbie) Jones. Further survived by other nieces, nephews and many more family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Pauline Grabowski and her sisters Lorraine (Jim) Seymour and Karen Grabowski.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, June 14 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Private entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. If making a monetary contribution, they can be made to the American Heart Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
JUN
14
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
