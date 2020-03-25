Resources
Germantown - (nee Koskie) Diane Rose Riemer, 89, of Germantown, entered into Heaven on March 22, 2020. Diane was born and raised in Milwaukee, the third of six daughters of John and Rose Koskie.

Diane was the loving and devoted wife of Norbert E. Riemer, and she was extremely proud of their 65 year marriage. She raised her six children in their stern yet loving manner and instilled a strong sense of family in them. She continued her commitment to maintain strong family ties by building bonds with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband Norb, Diane is survived by her loving children Patti (Mark) Stuettgen, Laurie (Ray) Heilgendorf, Mike, Mary, Karen Bertram (Tony Drifka), and Steve; her ten grandchildren Lisa, Matt (Melanie), Gwen (Mark), Jared (Brooke), Jake, Dylan, Rachel, John, Morgan, and Alex; and her eight great-grandchildren Lindsay, Joe, Ethan, Liam, Natalie, Jace, Avery, and Kenadee. She is also survived by two sisters Mary and Joan, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

Diane is much loved and will be sorely missed.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Diane's life will be scheduled at a later date. Private family services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
