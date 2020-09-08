1/
Diane Ramthun
Diane Ramthun

(nee Gerstman) Entered God's loving arms on Sunday, September 6, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of Kenneth for almost 66 years. Loving mother of Dawn (David) Taylor and Kevin Ramthun. Affectionate grandma of Eric (Becca) Taylor, Kyle (Bri) Ramthun and Kara Ramthun. Further survived by sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday, September 11, 2020, 1-2PM. Service at 2PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
