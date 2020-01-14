|
Diane "DiDi" Rilling-Schultz
Diane M. "DiDi" Rilling-Schultz, age 62, peacefully passed on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home in Oregon, WI. She survived by her husband Don, sons Dustin (Samantha Lange), Matthew ( Crystal), grandson Keiden, step-grandaughter Aviana, sisters Karen (the late Doug) Conradt and Suzanne Rilling, sister-in-law Gloria Rilling, nieces, nephews, special friends Michelle & Sid, Mary & Jerry, Kathy & Bill, other relatives and friends. She is preceded by her parents and her two brothers Thomas "TJ" and James Rilling.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Diane's life from 1-3PM Sunday January 19, 2020 at the POOLE FUNERAL HOME/Crematory, 203 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI with a Time of Sharing at 3PM.
Memorials may be made in Diane's name to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, the Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020