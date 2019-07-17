Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
For more information about
Diane Ullrich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Gesu Church
1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gesu Church
1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Ullrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Rita Ullrich


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Rita Ullrich Notice
Ullrich, Diane Rita Entered into Eternal Life on July 14, 2019. Born August 25, 1932, the daughter of Adolph and Emma (nee Horn) Ullrich. Survived by her brother Donald (Carmella), nieces Chris (Martin) Kennelly, Mary Beth (Rob) Dunleavy, and Susan (Don) Blohowiak and nephews Joseph (Connie), Larry (Mary Ann), and Tom (Patty) Ullrich. Further survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Diane graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Speech Pathology and was a proud member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She retired after 40 years of teaching in the Elmbrook and other school districts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Gesu Church (1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.) in Milwaukee on Friday, July 19 at 10AM with a visitation at church from 9AM until time of Mass. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline