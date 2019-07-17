|
Ullrich, Diane Rita Entered into Eternal Life on July 14, 2019. Born August 25, 1932, the daughter of Adolph and Emma (nee Horn) Ullrich. Survived by her brother Donald (Carmella), nieces Chris (Martin) Kennelly, Mary Beth (Rob) Dunleavy, and Susan (Don) Blohowiak and nephews Joseph (Connie), Larry (Mary Ann), and Tom (Patty) Ullrich. Further survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Diane graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Speech Pathology and was a proud member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She retired after 40 years of teaching in the Elmbrook and other school districts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Gesu Church (1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.) in Milwaukee on Friday, July 19 at 10AM with a visitation at church from 9AM until time of Mass. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019