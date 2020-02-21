Resources
Milwaukee - (nee Steinbach) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Devoted wife of 54 years to the late Donald. Loving mom of Daniel (Shelly) Rode and Deanna Rode. Proud grandma of Braden, Adam and Logan. Dear sister of Benny Steinbach. Further survived by many relatives and friends and her four legged companion Sheldon.

Memorial Visitation WEDNESDAY, February 26, 2020 from 6-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Service at 7 PM. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
