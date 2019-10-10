|
Diane Rosenheimer
West Bend - Diane M. Rosenheimer (nee Lucka), 60, of West Bend, passed away on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019.
Survived by her husband, Lay Rosenheimer; son, Matt; parents, Richard and Darlene Lucka; siblings, Laurie Lucka, Karen (Bob) Laude, Rich (Rebecca) Lucka, Bob (Nora) Lucka, and Mary Jo Lucka; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend. Visitation will be at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home (West Bend).
Memorials can be made to The Kathy Hospice (West Bend), Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, or the West Bend Community Memorial Library.
Additional information and guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019