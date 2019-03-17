|
Seymer, Diane (Nee Letzring) born on July 15, 1941, entered eternal life on March 4th, 2019 when she was reunited with her beloved husband Dick of 28 years. She is survived by her beloved brother David (Ann) Letzring, her cherished step children Cheryl (Jay) Perkins and Richard (Karen) Seymer. Dear grandmother of Zach, Evan, and Shane. Beloved aunt of Mike, Steve, and Matt. She will also be missed by her friends, especially her neighbor and amazing friend Shirley Lemanczyk. Diane was a lifelong resident of Bay View. She loved animals and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and rummage sales. She enjoyed playing cards with friends. At Diane's request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019