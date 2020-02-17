Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Diane V. (Czarniak) Egner


1942 - 2020
Diane V. (Czarniak) Egner Notice
Diane V. (nee Czarniak) Egner

(formerly Schaack) Born to Eternal Life Sunday, February 16, 2020, age 77 years. Loving mother of Karen (Steve) Wrightsman, Kevin (Beth) Schaack, Kristine (Jim) Stevenson, Katie (Brian) Kohne and Karol (Dave) Primus and stepmother of Christopher Egner. Caring grandma of Michelle (Dustin), Eric (Katie), Amanda (Brandon), Alex, Holly, Lucas, Nick, Lexie, David, Mitchell and Mason. Proud great grandma of Tyler, Alexandria, Noah, Brayden, Cameron, Roman and Broxton. She had a close relationship with her sister Marie Varriale and a special relationship with Steve Czarniak. Also a strong bond with her two sisters-in-law, Gale and Mary. Diane spent the last 30 years with her late husband Jerry Egner. She is preceded in death by her sister Carol (Ron) Heinz and her parents Edward and Therese Czarniak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Diane was a remarkably generous and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. More than anything in the world, she loved spending time with her family. She had a great joy for cooking and preparing food for others. She had a passion for helping and volunteering at Greendale Community Church and Aurora West Allis Hospital. She will be missed tremendously but has provided those who knew her with eternally cherished memories. Special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor for the last 3 years of care and support. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are much appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
