Diane "Di" Wellems Fisk



Di lost a battle with ovarian cancer on September 6. Born and raised in Hibbing MN, she has lived in Milwaukee for the last 40+ years. She was a supporting mom; a loving Ahma to her grandchildren; and a clever, goofy, fabulous, caring person. Survived by her daughter, Courtney Bolz; son-in-law Tim; grandchildren: Karly, Harper, JJ and Sydney Bolz; younger brother, Jim Olsen; sister-in-law, Geri Wellems; niece Jackie and nephew Mike Wellems; and countless friends who adored her. Preceded in death by her father, Les Wellems; mother, Grace Olsen; step-father, Wilbert Olsen; and brother, Rob Wellems.









