Diann Marie KlusmanOn August 27, 1952, Herman and Dolores Klusman were blessed with the birth of their Little "Princess" Diann who joined four older brothers to make the family complete.After a long struggle with frontotemporal dementia, Diann found peace on November 3, 2020 at the age of 68 years.Diann was fiercely independent and portrayed a tough exterior; but to those who knew her well, underneath was a warm, giving and gentle heart.Diann was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dolores (nee Czaplewski)Klusman and three brothers: Arnold, Kenneth and Clifford. She is survived by one brother Roger (Janet), other family members and close friends, whom she considered to be part of her family.Many family and friends gave of themselves in various ways to help Diann. Their compassion and acts of kindness will never be forgotten and are truly appreciated.Diann's family wishes to thank the staffs of Meadowmere Assisted Living in West Allis, Southpointe Health Care Center, and VITAS Hospice for the care and comfort they provided Diann during her illness."Angels are everywhere!"Private family services will be held.