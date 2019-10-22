|
|
Dianne Kreuser
Menomonee Falls - (nee DeKarske)
Died peacefully on October 18, 2019, age 78 and joined her beloved husband, Reuben J. Kreuser. Loving mother of Jeanne, Jeffrey (Emmy), Joanne, Johnn (Julianne), Joseph (Barbara) and James (Caroline). Proud grandmother of Madeline, David, Rebecca and Thomas and great-grandmother of Benjamin Reuben, Victoria and Reinaldo. Private services held.
See informedchoice.org for details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019