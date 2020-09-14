1/
Dianne Lentz
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Lentz

Slinger - On Thursday, September 14, 2020, Dianne (two n's) loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 66.

She was born on May 14, 1954 to Carl & Martha (Lipski) Paar, in Milwaukee. She went on to graduate of Menomonee Falls North High School. She continued and on to Waukesha County Technical Institute, where she refined her skills in the culinary arts.

There she would meet her husband, James Lentz. They were wed on September 20, 1975 at St. Anthony Church in Menomonee Falls. The had five boys and one girl. James Jr. (Br. Charles T.O.S.F), Timothy (deceased), Sr. Catherine T.O.R. (Angela), Stephen (& Carolyn, and Fr. Anthony, O.F.M. (Dominic).

She held many jobs at different times. She worked as a merchandizer, for a bindery, gift wrapper, insurance inspector and many other jobs. The remaining positions were mostly in the Food Service Industry. (Surprise!)

Dianne has been preceded by her parents Carl & Martha), siblings Elizabeth (James de Galley II), Richard (Kathleen), William (Bonnie), and Deborah Palzkill. She is also preceded by her in-laws (Joseph C. & Madeline).

Lastly, she is survived by her grandsons (Timothy, Sean, & Benjamin); brothers-in-law Joseph A. (Catherine), John Lentz, Gary (Deborah) Palzkill. She is also survived by many uncles & aunts, nephews & nieces, cousins & friends.

Dianne enjoyed John Wayne movies, any song sung by The Statler Brother, cooking & baking, cribbage, jigsaw puzzles, and the occasional video game.

On September 20, 2018, Dianne, as well as her husband, were professed in the Third Order Secular of St. Francis. He was given the religious name: Br. Thomas; and she was given the name: Sr. Pica.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by the Holy Rosary at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. (262)338-2050).

The Requiem Mass will be offered on September 17th at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church. The Church is located at 4088 W. Memorial Dr., Waubeka, WI,53021.

The funeral services will be livestreamed at ourladyoftherosarywaubekawi.blogspot.com.

Donations for Masses for the repose of the Soul of Dianne Lentz should be mailed to Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 206. Waubeka, Wi,53021.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillip Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved