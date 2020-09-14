Dianne Lentz
Slinger - On Thursday, September 14, 2020, Dianne (two n's) loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 66.
She was born on May 14, 1954 to Carl & Martha (Lipski) Paar, in Milwaukee. She went on to graduate of Menomonee Falls North High School. She continued and on to Waukesha County Technical Institute, where she refined her skills in the culinary arts.
There she would meet her husband, James Lentz. They were wed on September 20, 1975 at St. Anthony Church in Menomonee Falls. The had five boys and one girl. James Jr. (Br. Charles T.O.S.F), Timothy (deceased), Sr. Catherine T.O.R. (Angela), Stephen (& Carolyn, and Fr. Anthony, O.F.M. (Dominic).
She held many jobs at different times. She worked as a merchandizer, for a bindery, gift wrapper, insurance inspector and many other jobs. The remaining positions were mostly in the Food Service Industry. (Surprise!)
Dianne has been preceded by her parents Carl & Martha), siblings Elizabeth (James de Galley II), Richard (Kathleen), William (Bonnie), and Deborah Palzkill. She is also preceded by her in-laws (Joseph C. & Madeline).
Lastly, she is survived by her grandsons (Timothy, Sean, & Benjamin); brothers-in-law Joseph A. (Catherine), John Lentz, Gary (Deborah) Palzkill. She is also survived by many uncles & aunts, nephews & nieces, cousins & friends.
Dianne enjoyed John Wayne movies, any song sung by The Statler Brother, cooking & baking, cribbage, jigsaw puzzles, and the occasional video game.
On September 20, 2018, Dianne, as well as her husband, were professed in the Third Order Secular of St. Francis. He was given the religious name: Br. Thomas; and she was given the name: Sr. Pica.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by the Holy Rosary at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. (262)338-2050).
The Requiem Mass will be offered on September 17th at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church. The Church is located at 4088 W. Memorial Dr., Waubeka, WI,53021.
The funeral services will be livestreamed at ourladyoftherosarywaubekawi.blogspot.com
.
Donations for Masses for the repose of the Soul of Dianne Lentz should be mailed to Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 206. Waubeka, Wi,53021.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.