Dietrich K. Schnappup Notice
Schnappup, Dietrich K. Of Cedarburg. March 28, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Roswitha "Rosie" (nee Charell). Loving father of Siegfried (Kim) and Susanne Schnappup. Proud Opa of Erich (Abby) Schnappup and Renate (Rick) Schnappup-Dvorak and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Chloe, Emmett, Ryder and Rory. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00pm to 3:45pm. Private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
