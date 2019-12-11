Services
Kietzer-Miller Funeral Home - Lomira
350 Main Street
Lomira, WI 53048
920-269-4500
Resources
Lomira - 92, of Lomira was carried home on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main St., Lomira. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran's organization, that is was "Pop" would have wanted.

The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Dietrich's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
