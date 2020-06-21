Dirk Charles Martin
March 26, 1961 - May 2, 2020. Dear brother of Darrell Martin, Diane Robbins, Debra (the late John) Franken, and Dawn Heath. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Dwight and Dolores Martin. Private Services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.