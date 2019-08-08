|
Bree, Dolores A. (Nee Walters) of Menomonee Falls, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 6,2019 at the age 87. Dolores has joined Herman, her cherished husband of 56 years and her dearest adult children Mike Bree, Jeff Bree (Noella) , and Jenny Gammon (Dan). Proud and loving Mom of Linda Doerr, Dan (Deb), Randy (Lynn), Scott (Deb) and Ron (Roberta). Beloved Grandma to 17 wonderful Grandchildren, and 21 Great Grandchildren. Loving Sister to Virginia (Glen) Ackman, Margie (Harry) Laskowski, Jim (Ann) Walters, Bob (Darlene) Walters, Freddie (Shirley) Walters, Joan (Roger) Herburger, and Dennis (Jane) Walters. Visitation Saturday August 10 at St. James Historic Chapel W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI. From 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial 1:00 PM Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 West Nash St. Milwaukee, WI. Memorials may be made to Angel's Grace Hospice W359N7430, Brown St. Oconomowoc WI 53066.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019