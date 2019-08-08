Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Historic Chapel
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Historic Chapel
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
7301 West Nash St
Milwaukee, WI
Dolores A. Bree

Dolores A. Bree
Bree, Dolores A. (Nee Walters) of Menomonee Falls, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 6,2019 at the age 87. Dolores has joined Herman, her cherished husband of 56 years and her dearest adult children Mike Bree, Jeff Bree (Noella) , and Jenny Gammon (Dan). Proud and loving Mom of Linda Doerr, Dan (Deb), Randy (Lynn), Scott (Deb) and Ron (Roberta). Beloved Grandma to 17 wonderful Grandchildren, and 21 Great Grandchildren. Loving Sister to Virginia (Glen) Ackman, Margie (Harry) Laskowski, Jim (Ann) Walters, Bob (Darlene) Walters, Freddie (Shirley) Walters, Joan (Roger) Herburger, and Dennis (Jane) Walters. Visitation Saturday August 10 at St. James Historic Chapel W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI. From 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial 1:00 PM Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 West Nash St. Milwaukee, WI. Memorials may be made to Angel's Grace Hospice W359N7430, Brown St. Oconomowoc WI 53066.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
