Dolores A. BrunnerGreenfield - (nee Heimann) Jesus gained an Angel in Heaven, when Dolores passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late John for 66 beautiful years. Caring mother of Neil (Cheryl), Dan (Kathie), Tony (Mel), Susan (Peter), and Theresa. Proud grandma of Heather (Dan), Nate (Andrea), Katie, Brian (Melanie), Scott (Katie), and Eric (Jordan). Great-grandma of Peyton, Olivia, Edwin, Brooks, Reese, Wesley, Reed, and Adam. Mom Brunner to Debbie Opichka. Preceded in death by her sister Rosemary (the late Jim), sister Nancy and sister-in-law Mary (the late Jack) Zwitter. Further survived by her dear brother Bob (Sandy), brother-in-law Ron, and other relatives and friends.Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Messmer High School. After high school she was a cashier at Sendiks on Downer, then became a dedicated and loving stay at home mother to raise their five children until all were in school. She returned to cashiering at Drews Variety Store, which became Schultz's, and retired from Pick n Save after numerous years of dedicated service with kindness and a beautiful friendly smile.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robin for her kind caregiving support of Dolores and her family, and to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.Due to the COVID pandemic, private family services will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to The Basilica of Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Rd., Hubertus, WI 53033, appreciated.