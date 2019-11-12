Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Dolores A. Hoppa

Dolores A. Hoppa

Cudahy - (nee Molenda) Born to eternal life on Monday. November 11, 2019, age 89 Years. Beloved wife for 66 years of George. Loving mother of Cathy (Jerry) Wendt and Christine (Ken) Basta. Cherished grandmother to Heather Wendt, Kelly (Dan)( Stutzman, Brianna Basta (Tyler Shernell) and Ben (Trina) Basta. Treasured great-grandmother of Adam and Matthew Stutzmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews and family friends.

Visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 9:00-11:00 AM at Divine Marcy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Rev. Matt Walsh SJ, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. If desired, memorials for masses are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
