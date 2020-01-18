|
Dolores A. Kerr
(nee Weber) passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born to parents Albert and Anna Weber and grew up on a farm in the Town of Lisbon. After graduating from Hartland High School, she married Kenneth Kerr and moved to Hartland. Dolores was a faithful member of St. Charles Catholic Church and School where she was active in the Mission Ladies Society as well as volunteering as a First-Grade teachers assistant.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards and spending time with her family. For the past 3 1/2 years Dolores lived at Kirkland Crossing, Pewaukee where her care givers enjoyed her spunk and sassiness.
Survived by her children Karen, Ken (Mary), Karla (Gary) Thamke, Kris (Jim) Ordway and Kim (Bob) Kramer, son-in-law Dick Hockwalt, grandchildren; Kasey and Zakk Kerr, Jeremiah, Jennifer and Justin Hockwalt and Brandon and Peter Ordway, great grandchildren Keegan, Matthew, Joanna and Katelyn. Further survived by her brother Jim (Lois) Weber, sister Sharon Wandsneider, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband Ken, daughter Kathy, son Kit and 8 siblings.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 25 at St. Charles Church 313 Circle Dr., Hartland followed by burial in St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation at church from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. If desired memorials may be made to Kirkland Crossing or St. Charles Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020