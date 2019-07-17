Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Dolores A. Kummer

Dolores A. Kummer Notice
Kummer, Dolores A. (Nee Kroll) Passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 98. She wore many hats in life but being wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was the essence of her life. She took pride in her 73 years of marriage to Fritz, who was her high school sweetheart. She was a wonderful mother to her four children, Claudia, Jim, Kathy and Gordy. Dolores was an outstanding homemaker who enjoyed baking schneks for Sunday breakfast. Her creativity showed in the matching dresses she sewed for her girls as well as her Polish Easter eggs. Always a lover of music, she enjoyed singing and playing her organ. She sang in the church choir, often time a soloist. During her life Dolores held a variety of jobs from making shell casings at Kyle to French fries at G and G's. She was generous with her time collecting for Red Cross and United Way while serving as PTA president. Dolores' athletic side took her from scout camp life guard to shooting skeet. What a girl! Our beautiful mother wore a coat of many colors and what a life it was! She will be missed by her children: Claudia (Terry) Ciurlik, James (Maggie) Kummer, Kathleen (Lee) Robe, Gordon (Lois) Kummer. Her 14 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Mark) Wilson, James Ciurlik, Joe (Bridget) Ciurlik, Kate (Scott) Ringhand, Greg (Heidi) Kummer, Bob Kummer, Christine Kummer, Colleen Gordon, Karl (Cathi) Robe, Mike Robe, Russell Kummer, Jacob (Jenna) Kummer, Carol (Damian)McClendon, Katherine Gilbertson and her 19 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Matt, Kimberly,Toby, Karley, Louis, Phoebe, Zane, Rex, Martin, Jamie, Jenna, Declan, Violet, Cecelia, Haralson, Andrew, McCenzie and Fred. Also, survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Fritz Kummer and her infant daughter Antoinette Kummer. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday July 20 from 2 to 4 PM with a service at 4 PM. A special thank you to all who have shared in Mom's life journey.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
