Dolores A. Tolkacz(nee Kuzminski) passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 93. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Edward. Loving mother of Don and Cary Tolkacz, Lee and friend Judy Pakulski, and Thomas R. and Kari Tolkacz. Proud grandmother of Don Tolkacz Jr., Christopher Tolkacz, Ben and Trista Tolkacz, Angela and Nate Talocco, Kelly Tolkacz and Bill Fink, Brianna Tolkacz, Bradley Maki, and Justin Maki. Great-grandmother of Luke Talocco, Arabella Talocco, Gianna Talocco, and Bentlee Fink. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Minnie Kuzminski, her special friend Roger Dreschel, and her brothers Robert Kuzminski and Richard (the late Mary) Kuzminski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Dolores worked as a police record clerk with the City of South Milwaukee. She graduated from Rawson Avenue School and from South Milwaukee High School. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and School (now Divine Mercy). She proudly sang in the St. Mary's Choir and was active with the St. Mary's Christian Mothers. Dolores was proud of her husband's work and membership with the VFW. Dolores and Edward owned and ran Pete's Tavern on Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee for many years. She was also a big fan and supporter of the South Milwaukee High School Rockets.Private services are being held.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores' name to Divine Mercy Parish South Milwaukee are appreciated.