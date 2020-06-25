Dolores Becher

Dolores BecherMilwaukee - (Nee Erdmann) Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020 age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Delmar Becher. Loving mother of Daniel (Lisa) Becher and Douglas (Laura) Becher. Dear grandmother of Hannah and Morgan Becher.Visitation Wednesday July 1 at Harder Funeral Home from 12 NOON until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church Brown Deer, WI. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Supported Ministries at Risen Savior Lutheran Church would be appreciated.