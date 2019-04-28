|
|
Bentz, Dolores "Dee" Passed away April 2, 2019, age 81 years. Dear mother of Greg and the late Cheryl Bentz. Loving grandmother of Gregory and Zach Bentz. Great grandmother of Marley. Sister-in-law of Kenneth Houston. "Adopted" mother of Jane Kulich. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sister Carol Houston and brother Howard (Jean) Bentz. Memorial Gathering Saturday May 4, from 12 Noon- 4PM at HART PARK SENIOR CENTER, 7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213, with Memorial Service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019